Surrey earthquake 'shakes houses'

Image copyright British Geological Survey Image caption The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.0, the British Geological Survey said

One of the largest earthquakes since a "swarm" of tremors began in the area last year has been felt in Surrey and parts of Sussex.

The quake occurred about 2km below the surface near Newdigate, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

The tremor was felt at 03:42 GMT and measured 3.0, equalling an earthquake felt in July.

One resident of Redhill said his house was shaking for between four and five seconds.

Dr Stephen Hicks, from Imperial College, London, tweeted: "Looks like another strongly felt earthquake as part of the Surrey seismic swarm this morning."

The tremor was also felt in Crawley, West Sussex.

Michaela Butt also tweeted: "Anyone else get woken up by the whole house shaking in Leigh at 03.42am ? #leigh #surrey #reigate #earthquake."

Surrey's earthquake swarm