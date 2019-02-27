Surrey earthquake 'shakes houses'
One of the largest earthquakes since a "swarm" of tremors began in the area last year has been felt in Surrey and parts of Sussex.
The quake occurred about 2km below the surface near Newdigate, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.
The tremor was felt at 03:42 GMT and measured 3.0, equalling an earthquake felt in July.
One resident of Redhill said his house was shaking for between four and five seconds.
Dr Stephen Hicks, from Imperial College, London, tweeted: "Looks like another strongly felt earthquake as part of the Surrey seismic swarm this morning."
The tremor was also felt in Crawley, West Sussex.
Michaela Butt also tweeted: "Anyone else get woken up by the whole house shaking in Leigh at 03.42am ? #leigh #surrey #reigate #earthquake."
Surrey's earthquake swarm
- Three tremors were felt on 1 April 2018. The first had a magnitude of 2.7, a second within minutes came in at 1.8 and the third, an hour later, measured 1.7
- The fourth quake on 28 April measured 1.5
- The fifth on 27 June measured 2.6
- A sixth tremor on 29 June registered 2.4
- The biggest quake, on 5 July, measured 3.0
- A 1.7 tremor near Russ Hill was also described as a "weak thud"
- The earth moved again on Valentine's Day when a tremor was measured at 2.4