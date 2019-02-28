‘Britain’s loneliest dog’ Hector finally finds home
A lurcher dubbed "Britain's loneliest dog" has finally found a "forever" home.
Two-year-old Hector had been in a shelter since he was rescued by the RSPCA over welfare concerns in 2017.
Hundreds of people from all over the world offered to re-home him after a campaign by Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter, Devon, went viral.
The lonely lurcher, who spent more than 500 days at the shelter, had been its longest-staying resident.
"We couldn't be happier for him," the shelter said. "We can't stop smiling."
Staff at Little Valley said they were overjoyed their "longest-staying resident had finally found his forever family".
The centre was "inundated" with messages from would-be owners worldwide after its campaign to re-home Hector went viral at the start of February.
The shelter thanked its "amazing supporters" for helping Hector find his "happy ever after".