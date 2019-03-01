Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bethany Skinner had been working at Butlins in Bognor and had plans to travel

A woman who died after being rescued from the sea was a "kind and caring" art graduate, her family said.

Bethany Skinner, 22, from Bognor Regis, was found unresponsive near the town's pier, by lifeboat and coastguard teams in the early hours of Sunday.

She spent Saturday night at Sheiks nightclub and it is not known how she ended up in the sea.

In a tribute, her family said: "Our loss is indescribable. Bethany's life was going so well."

Ms Skinner died in hospital on Tuesday.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption She earned a distinction for her art work and graduated from Plymouth University

Her family said she grew up in Somerset with her mother and two sisters, and had "a very successful time" studying art at Plymouth University.

She had recently graduated with a distinction for her art work and for "a beautiful, delicate willow structure she had created, which spoke of her love for the natural world and her spiritual relationship with it".

Ms Skinner had been working at Butlins in Bognor and had plans to travel after that, her family said.

"She had her whole future ahead of her and the tragedy is that she has died at the age of 22."

Sussex Police is investigating the circumstances of her death and has appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.