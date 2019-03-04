Image copyright Family handout Image caption Evha Jannath fell out of a circular boat on the Splash Canyon attraction

The death of an 11-year-old girl at a theme park does not meet the threshold for gross negligence or corporate manslaughter, police have said.

Evha Jannath, from Leicester, fell from the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor on 9 May 2017.

Staffordshire Police said it had concluded its investigation and the case had been reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) will take over the probe.

A HSE spokesperson said: "This remains a criminal investigation and we will be considering whether there were any breaches of health and safety law relevant to the circumstances of this tragic event."

Police said detectives carried out a "thorough and lengthy investigation" before the file was submitted to the CPS for advice. It was then decided that it did not meet the threshold for gross negligence or corporate manslaughter.

Det Insp John Quilty said: "The investigation into the tragic death of Evha has been extremely complex and we have worked closely throughout with the park, HSE and CPS."

Image copyright PA Image caption Leicester East MP Keith Vaz, who has represented the family, said it was hoped the HSE's investigations could be done "speedily"

Evah's family are aware of the latest developments and the HSE said it would continue to keep them informed.

A forensic pathologist concluded Evha, who was on a school trip, died as a result of drowning.

Her inquest is scheduled to last a week, starting on 4 November.

In a statement, Leicester East MP Keith Vaz, who has represented the family, criticised the speed of the process.

"The delay in this matter has been intolerable," he said.

"It is now almost one year and 10 months since this tragedy occurred."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.