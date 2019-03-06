Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Sihung Hung Hoang admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent

A chef who poured four litres of boiling hot oil over a co-worker during an argument has been jailed.

Sihung Hung Hoang, of no fixed address, had an argument with the victim at the Beijing City takeaway in Congleton.

When the co-worker bent down Hoang poured oil over the victim's head, chest and arm in what police called "a truly barbaric act".

Hoang, 57, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court.

The victim suffered 35% full thickness burns to his body and needs daily hospital care.

He was placed in an induced coma for four weeks and came close to dying, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the Beijing City takeaway, on Mill Street, Congleton

Hoang was arrested in a betting shop in Birmingham in September and told police he was "scared" during the argument on 22 July.

Det Sgt Simon Mills said after sentencing: "This was a truly barbaric act, like something out of the Middle Ages.

"[The victim] has appalling injuries which will scar him for life and also have a significant impact on the rest of his life.

"I hope that the sentence handed down goes some way to providing some closure for the victim."

