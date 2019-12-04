Plans for a new performing arts school to match its successful London namesake are approved.Read more
By Adam Durbin & John Hand
BBC News
A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his drone films.
A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his drone films.
Jobs and work-life balance were among the criteria looked at in Britain's "curry capital".
Journalist Kirran Shah explores the intimacy and spirit of the city's spoken-word scene.
Kim Lianne Gosling from Bradford makes free birthday cakes for children referred by social services.
The Muslim Women's council over warm meals and support to people in need.
Take a look inside the derelict Bradford Odeon as the building is transformed into a live music venue.
Event highlights include tea duelling, burlesque shows and parades.
A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his drone films.
Jobs and work-life balance were among the criteria looked at in Britain's "curry capital".
Journalist Kirran Shah explores the intimacy and spirit of the city's spoken-word scene.
Kim Lianne Gosling from Bradford makes free birthday cakes for children referred by social services.
The Muslim Women's council over warm meals and support to people in need.
Take a look inside the derelict Bradford Odeon as the building is transformed into a live music venue.
Event highlights include tea duelling, burlesque shows and parades.
Jobs and work-life balance were among the criteria looked at in Britain's "curry capital".
Journalist Kirran Shah explores the intimacy and spirit of the city's spoken-word scene.
Kim Lianne Gosling from Bradford makes free birthday cakes for children referred by social services.
By Adam Durbin & John Hand
BBC News
By Charlotte Andrews
BBC News
By Tim Dale
BBC News
By Pritti Mistry & Tom Ingall
BBC News
By Chloe Laversuch
BBC News
By David McKenna & Chris Young
BBC News
By Andrew Barton & Chris Young
BBC News