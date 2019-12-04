BBC News We Are Bradford

We Are Bradford
An aerial view of Bradford
Video 1 minute 25 seconds

Filmmaker highlights beauty of Bradford

A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his drone films.

Top Stories

An aerial view of Bradford
Video 1 minute 25 seconds

Filmmaker highlights beauty of Bradford

A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his drone films.

An aerial view of Bradford
Video 1 minute 25 seconds

Filmmaker highlights beauty of Bradford

A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his drone films.

Bradford Chamber of Commerce

Bradford 'most improved' city says report

Jobs and work-life balance were among the criteria looked at in Britain's "curry capital".

Kirran Shah

Inside Bradford's spoken word counter-culture

Journalist Kirran Shah explores the intimacy and spirit of the city's spoken-word scene.

    Kim Lianne Gosling
    Video 1 minute 27 seconds

    'I bake for kids who can't afford birthday cakes'

    Kim Lianne Gosling from Bradford makes free birthday cakes for children referred by social services.

    People serving curry
    Video 1 minute 32 seconds

    The group helping the homeless with curry

    The Muslim Women's council over warm meals and support to people in need.

    The inside of the Bradford Odeon building
    Video 48 seconds

    Former cinema being turned into gig venue

    Take a look inside the derelict Bradford Odeon as the building is transformed into a live music venue.

    Haworth Steampunk Weekend

    Steampunks descend on Bronte village for festival

    Event highlights include tea duelling, burlesque shows and parades.

    Bradford Chamber of Commerce

    Bradford 'most improved' city says report

    Jobs and work-life balance were among the criteria looked at in Britain's "curry capital".

    Kirran Shah

    Inside Bradford's spoken word counter-culture

    Journalist Kirran Shah explores the intimacy and spirit of the city's spoken-word scene.

      Kim Lianne Gosling
      Video 1 minute 27 seconds

      'I bake for kids who can't afford birthday cakes'

      Kim Lianne Gosling from Bradford makes free birthday cakes for children referred by social services.

      People serving curry
      The inside of the Bradford Odeon building
      Haworth Steampunk Weekend

      Latest Updates

      Page 1 of 50
      Navigate to the last page

      News Navigation