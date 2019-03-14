Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The line between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells has been blocked since Wednesday afternoon

A landslip is blocking a railway line between the East Sussex coast, Kent and London.

There will be no trains for several days between Robersbridge and Tunbridge Wells after the slip at Wadhurst,, Network Rail said.

"Trees and earth have fallen onto the railway", the company tweeted.

"For safety reasons, that means we have to wait until the earth has stopped moving and until then, we can't risk passenger safety by running trains."

The line, which runs between Hastings to London, via Tunbridge Wells, was blocked in both directions after the landslip on Wednesday afternoon.

Southeastern and Network Rail have apologised to customers and said the safety of those on the railway is the first priority.

A spokesman for Southeastern said: "We strongly advise passengers to find alternative routes and postpone journeys where possible.

"We will be operating a replacement bus service between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells and a shuttle train service between Hastings and Robertsbridge."

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The landslip continued to move overnight, Network Rail said

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption No trains will be running between Tunbridge Wells and Robertsbridge for several days

Passengers travelling from stations south of Tunbridge Wells can use their tickets on High Speed services from Ashford International, the Southeastern spokesman said.

"We will provide further updates as soon as we can, but in the meantime please check for the latest information before you travel."

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We cannot give a definitive timescale, but expect the route between Robertsbridge and Tunbridge Wells to remain closed for several days."