Image caption Students in Birmingham had painted colourful signs

Young people who have skipped school to join climate change protests across England have told the BBC there is no point in learning when their future is at risk.

Thousands of schoolchildren have flooded into city and town centres across the country as classrooms around the world were abandoned for a day of demonstration.

In Bradford, primary school children led around 100 people with loud chanting outside City Hall.

Despite the windy weather, there was a clear feeling of excitement.

Image caption A protester wearing a Donald Trump mask joined children chanting in Bradford

Danny, 14, said: "What's the point in learning if it's not going to do anything because your future is going to be ruined by climate change?"

Image caption Danny, 14, questioned the point in learning when his future could be ruined by climate change

His sentiments were shared by Hannah, 18, who joined a crowd in Quarry Park Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

She said: "I believe there's no point of us getting an education and planning for the future if there is going to be no future."

Image caption Students in towns like Shrewsbury also joined the city protests

Thousands of young people marched through Brighton chanting loudly and holding a variety of banners.

One of the city's Labour MPs Lloyd Russell-Moyle joined in the march saying "students will learn more today than they will in the classroom."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Brighton city centre was filled with young people making their voices heard

Manchester's demonstration was accompanied by the sound of drums, tambourines and a trumpet.

One banner read "Make peace not pollution" and another "Like oceans we rise".

Image caption Toni said she thought she would get in trouble for skipping school to attend a protest in Manchester

Toni, 15, from Stockport, said: "I tried to come to the last protest but my school said no.

"My head of year said no this time but I think it is more important to come.

"I think I'm going to get into trouble though."

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Birmingham.

Image caption Arjun took part in the demonstration in Birmingham

Arjun, 16, said: "We are at the point that in 12 to 20 years the effects of climate change are going to be irreversible.

"The only way to change it is through the younger generation because the older generation don't really care."

Image caption Young people marched through the streets of Plymouth

What started out as a gathering outside Plymouth's Civic Centre turned into a protest through the streets when more than 100 students were told they were on private property.

Students briefly stopped traffic at a pedestrian crossing chanting "System change, not climate change" and "Climate, change it back", before marching through a shopping centre.

After being diverted back out by the centre's security guards, they descended on the offices of local MP, Luke Pollard who addressed the crowd.

Dylan was leading the chants as the students marched through the streets, and said it was time the government was given "a wake-up call" after "missing emissions targets in the Paris Climate agreement".