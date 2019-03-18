Maritime paintings restored for Hull Maritime Museum
Thirty maritime paintings have been chosen for expert restoration in Hull.
The work forms part of the northern port's £27.4m bid to become a Maritime City.
Some 400 paintings from Hull Maritime Museum were assessed by experts to see which were historically and artistically most important, and which needed most work.
Among the chosen artworks is a large painting of the ship which took Charlie Chaplin to the US in 1910.
A portrait of a Hull dock master's wife has also been repaired and restored.
Five specialist art restorers from Critchlow & Kukkonen used tailored methods to remove decades worth of soot, tobacco smoke and yellowed varnish from each painting.
Philippa Beesley, of Hull Maritime Museum, said it was difficult to choose just 30 works from 400, and said the restoration was a "huge investment" but would keep the artworks "in the best possible condition to tell their dramatic stories".
The works will eventually go on show again once the Maritime Museum opens after a major refurbishment in 2023.
In Hull's City of Culture year in 2017, more than £27m was announced to renovate the port's maritime attractions, which include the the Arctic Corsair trawler, Spurn Lightship and the Maritime Museum.