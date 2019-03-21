School term time holiday fines rise 93% in a year
The number of fines issued to parents for taking children on term time holidays has almost doubled in a year, Department for Education (DfE) statistics show.
Penalty notices in England rose by 93% to almost 223,000 in 2017-18.
The rise began after Jon Platt from the Isle of Wight lost a Supreme Court battle against a fine.
"Unauthorised family holiday absence" was the most common reason for attendance fines, the DfE said.
Overall the total number of fines for unauthorised absence was up nearly 75% in a year.
Councils can require parents to pay £60 each per child taken out of school without permission.
This rises to £120 if not paid within 21 days, and after 28 days parents can be prosecuted.
Sorry, your browser cannot display this map