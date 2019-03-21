Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Term time holidays were behind 85% of fines for absences from schools in 2017-18

The number of fines issued to parents for taking children on term time holidays has almost doubled in a year, Department for Education (DfE) statistics show.

Penalty notices in England rose by 93% to almost 223,000 in 2017-18.

The rise began after Jon Platt from the Isle of Wight lost a Supreme Court battle against a fine.

"Unauthorised family holiday absence" was the most common reason for attendance fines, the DfE said.

Overall the total number of fines for unauthorised absence was up nearly 75% in a year.

Councils can require parents to pay £60 each per child taken out of school without permission.

This rises to £120 if not paid within 21 days, and after 28 days parents can be prosecuted.