Image copyright Tumblr/YouTube Image caption Alice Cutter and Mark Jones deny being part of banned neo-Nazi group National Action

A woman who entered a "Miss Hitler" beauty pageant was obsessed with "ethnic cleansing", a court has heard.

Alice Cutter has denied being a member of a banned neo-Nazi organisation.

The 22-year-old is standing trial alongside her partner, Mark Jones, who is accused of being a "leader and strategist" for National Action.

Birmingham Crown Court heard they shared an "obsession with knives, guns and the ideology of violent ethnic cleansing".

Mr Jones, 24, and Ms Cutter, both of Mulhalls Mill, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, have pleaded not guilty to being members of National Action between December 2016 and September 2017.

Garry Jack, 23, from Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, and 18-year-old Connor Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue, Nottingham, have denied the same charge.

Image copyright PA Image caption Connor Scothern denies being part of the banned extremist group National Action

Prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC told the jury Ms Cutter "was a central spoke in the National Action wheel", having been photographed giving the Nazi salute on the steps of Leeds Town Hall in May 2016.

Mr Jameson said that, in a private chat group with a convicted National Action member, she said she wanted to play football with the head of a Jewish person.

Meanwhile, Mr Jameson said Mr Scothern "came to Nazism via a circuitous route".

"He was drawn apparently to communism at one stage, and for a short time when he was 12 or 13 practised Islam.

"But make no mistake, however, that when Scothern found Nazism he never looked back," he said.

The trial continues.