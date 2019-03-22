Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Kim Allison posted a photo of his victim on a porn website

A former Royal Navy pilot who subjected his ex partner to "relentless" stalking has been jailed for a third time.

Kim Allison sent his victim anonymous messages and cards, spied on her bridge club and put her house on the market with an online estate agency.

The 63-year-old had already been sent to prison twice for harassing Nancy Galloway, but renewed his campaign as soon as he was released.

He was jailed for five and a half years at Exeter Crown Court.

Allison met businesswoman Ms Galloway, 63, in 2016, but when their five-month relationship broke up, he began stalking her.

The former helicopter instructor posted a photo of her on a porn website, the court heard.

He sent her an anonymous Christmas card from prison, posted a love poem entitled Farewell to Nancy online, and signed her up to a dating website.

On one occasion, the widower used his mobile phone to set up anonymous e-mail accounts while he was on the bus home, minutes after being freed from Exeter Prison.

Allison, of Wellbeck Road, Yeovil, denied stalking and three counts of breaching a restraining order but was found guilty by a jury at Exeter Crown Court in February.

Judge David Evans imposed a new restraining order banning him from having any contact with the victim and prohibiting him entering large areas of Torbay, where she lives.

He said: "It is quite clear [Ms Galloway] was profoundly dismayed and distressed by your harassment.

"You blighted her life with relentless, unwanted contact."

Mr Joss Ticehurst, defending, said Allison now recognised he must move on with his life.