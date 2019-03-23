M5 near Oldbury shut by 'unexploded device'
23 March 2019
The discovery of an "unexploded device" has shut part of the M5.
A member of the public found the device under the motorway near Oldbury, British Transport Police said.
The road is shut in both directions between junctions 1 and 2.
Highways England said traffic is queuing for five miles back to junction 4 and there are 15 minute delays on the approach. Drivers are being urged to follow diversions and find alternative routes.