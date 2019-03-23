England

M5 near Oldbury shut by 'unexploded device'

  • 23 March 2019

The discovery of an "unexploded device" has shut part of the M5.

A member of the public found the device under the motorway near Oldbury, British Transport Police said.

The road is shut in both directions between junctions 1 and 2.

Highways England said traffic is queuing for five miles back to junction 4 and there are 15 minute delays on the approach. Drivers are being urged to follow diversions and find alternative routes.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites