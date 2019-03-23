The discovery of an "unexploded device" has shut part of the M5.

A member of the public found the device under the motorway near Oldbury, British Transport Police said.

The road is shut in both directions between junctions 1 and 2.

Highways England said traffic is queuing for five miles back to junction 4 and there are 15 minute delays on the approach. Drivers are being urged to follow diversions and find alternative routes.