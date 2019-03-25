Image caption Former footballer Gary McAllister was attacked in Leeds and needed hospital treatment

Football star Gary McAllister has been attacked in the centre of Leeds.

The former Leeds, Liverpool, Coventry, Leicester and Scotland midfielder was reportedly punched in the face and required hospital treatment.

West Yorkshire Police has not named McAllister, but confirmed officers were investigating an alleged assault.

McAllister is Steven Gerrard's assistant at Rangers and is said to be recovering at home in North Yorkshire, according to the Sun newspaper.

Euro '96 finals

The 54-year-old had been out for a meal in the city centre with his wife when they were attacked and he required 10 stitches for a face wound, the paper reported.

It said he was waiting for a taxi when he was set upon.

The man who carried out the attack is understood to have fled the scene.

McAllister has 57 caps for Scotland and captained the team to the Euro '96 finals.

He played in Leeds from 1990 to 1996, during which time they became champions of the former First Division in 1992.

He also captained the team for two seasons before moving to Coventry City.

'A man approached him'

The former midfielder joined the management team at Coventry in 2002, after a period playing for Liverpool, and took up the post of assistant manager at Rangers last year.

Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are investigating an assault that occurred in Call Lane in Leeds city centre at about 04:00 ... yesterday.

"The initial report was that a man, aged in his 50s, was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

"We are currently arranging to speak to the victim to take fuller details of the incident and will be progressing the investigation to identify the person responsible."

McAllister has been contacted for a comment.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, on Twitter, and Instagram send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.