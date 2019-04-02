Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Gary Verity resigned from Welcome to Yorkshire after 10 years as chief executive

A peer has called for a police inquiry into the expenses claims of Welcome to Yorkshire's former chief executive.

Sir Gary Verity resigned on health grounds from Welcome to Yorkshire on 22 March but since his departure concerns have been raised about his expenses.

Lord Paul Scriven said he was "astounded and angered" the Welcome to Yorkshire board was not asking police to investigate the expenses.

The BBC has been told Sir Gary repaid more than £40,000 to the tourism body.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed it had received a report from Lord Scriven.

Lord Scriven said that Welcome to Yorkshire "in the last five years has received £14.9m of taxpayers' money", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

He added: "Sheffield Council has paid £50,000 per year over the last three years for membership subscription to Welcome to Yorkshire.

"Gary Verity was paid £243,000 a year. It is now clear that he claimed expenses that he was not entitled to.

"I am both astounded and angry that the board of Welcome to Yorkshire has refused to hand this over to the police to investigate possible crimes with regards to these expense claims."

Lord Scriven said he had "contacted the chief constable of West Yorkshire and asked her force to investigate this issue to see if criminal charges can be brought".

Image copyright Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption Lord Scriven has called for a police inquiry into Sir Gary Verity's expenses at Welcome to Yorkshire

When Sir Gary's resignation was announced on 22 March he said he had tried to "set the highest standards of personal performance and leadership".

"Where this has been achieved, I am grateful and when, on occasions, I have fallen short, I apologise," he added.

Lord Scriven also called for the resignation of the chairman of Welcome to Yorkshire Ron McMillan.

"I have also contacted Ron McMillan to make it clear he has shown a serious lack of judgment by refusing to call in the police," he said.

Welcome to Yorkshire is in the process of conducting a review into Sir Gary's time with the organisation.

Chairman Ron McMillan told the Yorkshire Post: "Should that review highlight any irregularities which require further investigation, we will make sure those investigations take place promptly and whatever steps need to be taken, are taken."

West Yorkshire Police said: "We have not received a complaint from Welcome to Yorkshire, however, we can confirm that we have recently received a report from Lord Scriven who has expressed his concerns."

