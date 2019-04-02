Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, said the court changes should be reviewed

A move to boost the efficiency of the magistrates court system has more than doubled the amount of defendants being held in custody overnight, an MP says.

The overhaul sees remand cases from across three counties being heard at a single court in just one of them.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is calling for a review amid the figures hike in the West Mercia region, citing concerns for defendants and their families.

The court service says its switch has brought "significant benefits".

Since April 2018, remand cases from Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been heard in the latter's Kidderminster court.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the average weekly number of such cases requiring an overnight stay in cells had increased from 2.18 to 5.77.

Since April 2018, remand cases have been centralised at Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Mr Dunne said the impact of the system change needed to be examined not only from the courts' perspective, but everyone involved, including defendants and their families, plus police and solicitors.

He said: "I am hopeful that, as part of its routine reviews of service changes, the Ministry of Justice will agree to my request for this specific service to be reviewed in some detail to reduce the adverse impact on cases in [my constituency's county of] Shropshire."

Solicitors have previously complained about the changes, saying clients are being held in cells longer than necessary and facing long journeys to and from courts.

Herefordshire Council has also raised concerns with the Lord Chancellor.

A spokesman for Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) said: "The centralised remand service has brought significant benefits to victims, witnesses and indeed defendants by delivering earlier trial dates, allowing for quicker resolution of cases.

"We have also seen a reduction in the number of ineffective trials since the changes were made."

