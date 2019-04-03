Image copyright PA Image caption Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in Allendale, Northumberland

It may be spring, but there was very much a wintry feel as hill snow and sleet hit parts of England.

The Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for an area of northern England, while flurries were also seen down into the Midlands.

Temperatures dipped below freezing across the board overnight and are expected to remain in single figures for most of Wednesday.

Forecasters said a deep area of low pressure was centred over the UK.

It brought with it the potential to drive showers and produce long spells of wet and changeable weather.

Image copyright PA Image caption A dog walker struggled through the snow in Allendale, Northumberland

Image copyright PA Image caption Daffodils were blanketed in the village of Catton, Northumberland

Image copyright Christine Duff Image caption This photograph of Derwentwater and Catbells, in Cumbria, was taken from Castlehead

Image caption Dartmoor saw a dusting of snow

Image copyright PA Image caption Sheep and newborn lambs in Allendale stood watch in the snow

Image copyright PA Image caption A farm house at nearby Allenheads looked like something from a Christmas scene

Image copyright Robert Bell Image caption Hartside was another area of Northumberland to see the white stuff

