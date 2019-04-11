Image copyright PA Image caption Stephanie Hayden said she wanted the user's details to allow her to pursue legal action

Parenting website Mumsnet has been ordered to reveal the identity of a user who allegedly verbally abused a transgender lawyer on its forum.

Stephanie Hayden won a High Court order on Monday stating the website must provide the personal details of the user named 'ALittleHelp18'.

She said the comments were defamatory and obtaining the user's details would allow her to pursue legal action.

Mumsnet said it was waiting to hear if the user wanted to contest the order.

The court order states Mumsnet has until 16:00 GMT to "provide the claimant the identification details of the user of the Mumsnet website known as "ALittleHelp18" ".

Image copyright Stephanie Hayden Image caption The High Court issued an order on Monday

It states that must include the full legal name, date of birth, address and email provided.

Ms Hayden said she first contacted Mumsnet in November about the comments, which she said made claims of criminality and which she dismissed as "utter rubbish".

The 45-year-old, who lives in London but is originally from Liverpool, issued a notice of complaint but said Mumsnet initially refused to take the remarks down.

Under the Defamation Act, a user who wants a post to remain visible on a user-generated content site following a complaint must provide the website operator with a set of personal details.

The law requires the operator to make a judgement about whether those details are "obviously false".

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts said those details were provided and a judgement taken that they were genuine.

However, Ms Hayden said if it materialised that the user's information was fake, she would look at taking defamation action against Mumsnet.

She said: "It is toxic to allow such abuse and trolling to happen.

"I've had months of this abuse remaining online and watching how it has flourished.

"Mumsnet should not allow these allegations to be thrown about like bits of candy and should look at better moderation."

In 2018, Ms Hayden reported Father Ted creator Graham Linehan to West Yorkshire Police for transphobic harassment.

He was given a verbal warning following an online row between the two where Mr Linehan referred to her as a "he" and for tweeting the names she used before transitioning.