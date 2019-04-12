Image copyright www.findstevencook.co.uk Image caption Steven Cook's remains were found 12 years after he went missing

Mystery still surrounds the death of a man found in a well on the island of Crete, an inquest has heard.

Holiday-maker Steven Cook, 20, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was last seen outside a pub in Malia in 2005.

His remains were discovered 12 years later after several police and family appeals were issued in an attempt to trace him.

At an inquest in Crewe on Friday, coroner Alan Moore recorded an open verdict, saying it was impossible to say with certainty how Mr Cook died.

He said there was no way to conclude absolutely whether he had fallen into the well accidentally or had been a victim of crime.

Greek police had failed to find any firm leads in their investigation into Mr Cook's disappearance. He was last seen asking for directions to his hotel.

Mr Cook's brother, Chris, said he never thought things would end the way they did.

"We did whatever we could to find him," he said.

While the open verdict was not a "surprise", he said it was one that left the family satisfied, and if further evidence came to light it could be handed to police while the investigation remains open.

"The only thing that would get us back to normal is having Steven back home and alive," he said.

Det Ch Insp Gary McIntyre said: "The family were fully aware of the options that were available, they were fully aware of all the facts and the information throughout the case so I don't think that would have come as a shock to the family."

