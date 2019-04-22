Image caption Camber Road was closed for several hours after the crash on Saturday afternoon

A motorcyclist arrested after another biker was killed in a crash with a car has been released.

A 39-year-old London man riding a Suzuki died at the scene after crashing with a Ford Ranger on Camber Road, near Rye at about 14:15 BST on Saturday.

A 26-year-old man from Dartford who was riding another motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, Sussex Police said.