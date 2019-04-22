Motorcyclist released after Rye biker-death crash
- 22 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist arrested after another biker was killed in a crash with a car has been released.
A 39-year-old London man riding a Suzuki died at the scene after crashing with a Ford Ranger on Camber Road, near Rye at about 14:15 BST on Saturday.
A 26-year-old man from Dartford who was riding another motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation, Sussex Police said.