Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Garry Jack is on trial alongside three other people at Birmingham Crown Court

A man accused of being in a neo-Nazi terror group talked of threatening to "kerb stomp" a black youth in a text to his girlfriend, a court heard.

Garry Jack, 23, claimed he was just "venting" when he made the remark, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Jurors were shown a text message exchange where he also made derogatory remarks about black people and Muslims.

Mr Jack, from Birmingham, denies being a member of banned far-right group National Action.

He is on trial alongside Mark Jones, 24, and Alice Cutter, 22, of Mulhalls Mill, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, and 18-year-old Connor Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue, Nottingham, who also deny being members of the group after it was banned.

The court was shown details of the texts between Mr Jack and his then girlfriend, with one stating black people and Muslims "aren't intellectually capable of being decent humans".

Asked by prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC if it was still his view that "crime rates among black people, in terms of violent crime, are higher" because of "biological" reasons, he replied: "Not just biology, but mostly, biology would be a large factor."

Image copyright West Midlands Police/PA Image caption Mark Jones and Alice Cutter deny being part of the far-right group, National Action

The court was told in one text to his girlfriend he referred to a group of black youths as "parasitical sub-humans" and said one had "threatened to spark me out at the train station".

He continued that had he not been alone, he would have "kerb stomped" one of them.

Jurors were told Mr Jack, of Heathland Avenue, did not have a racist mindset and had in fact "de-escalated" the confrontation referred to by moving to the other end of the station platform.

He told the court: "I was angry at the situation - which I'm not going into - and that was my way of venting."

Mr Jack previously told the court his right-wing views developed when he was robbed after getting off a bus in Birmingham in December 2015.

After the group was banned in 2016, Mr Jack claimed he was "deceived" by the National Action leadership and "betrayed" after being made to think it was still lawful to meet.

The trial continues.