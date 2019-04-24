Harborne stabbing: Teenager knifed to death
- 24 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been stabbed to death and a murder investigation launched in Birmingham.
The 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in Tennal Road, Harborne, at about 19:15 BST.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
West Midlands Police said a cordon is in place and witnesses are urged to come forward. Det Insp Michelle Allen said: "A young man has sadly lost his life."