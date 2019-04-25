Image copyright West Midlands Police/PA Image caption Mark Jones and Alice Cutter are on trial with two others accused of being part of the far-right group, National Action

A woman accused of being a neo-Nazi terrorist told a court she only entered a "Miss Hitler" beauty pageant because she was pestered into it.

Alice Cutter said she had just made some new friends and "didn't want to cock it up" with them.

She is accused of being a member of National Action, along with her partner Mark Jones and two other men.

Birmingham Crown Court heard she "really didn't think" she ever was a member of the banned organisation.

The court was told the 22-year-old entered the contest under the name Buchenwald Princess - a reference to the infamous Nazi concentration camp.

Ms Cutter told jurors it was National Action's co-founder Ben Raymond who selected her name.

'Stupid dark humour'

The court heard she had filled out her own two-page profile to enter the National Action-run competition.

On the form, she described having a love of nature and animals and European architecture.

She also wrote: "The only reason I even decided to become active in the far right was National Action."

Jurors heard about a chat exchange with a group member about killing Jews.

She described the messages as "just stupid dark humour" and "distasteful edginess" made in private.

The competition was exposed in a national newspaper in June 2016.

Ms Cutter and Mr Jones, of Mulhalls Mill, Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, are on trial alongside Garry Jack, 23, of Heathland Avenue, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, and Connor Scothern, 18, of Bagnall Avenue, Daybrook, Nottingham, who also deny being members of the group after it was banned in December 2016.

The trial continues.

