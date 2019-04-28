Image copyright GNAAS Image caption Aircraft will continue to operate out of Durham Tees Valley Airport until the new hangar and landing facilities are completed

The Great North Air Ambulance Service has moved to a new base.

The relocation will bring crews, fundraising and admin staff together at a centre at Urlay Nook, Eaglescliffe.

The fundraising team from Newton Aycliffe and Darlington's head office staff will also work from the site.

The move will save about £120,000 a year on the three existing locations which can be "better spent on frontline care and improving our service", a spokesman for the charity said.

Work will then begin on creating a hangar and landing facilities for the aircraft.

The aircraft team, currently based at Durham Tees Valley Airport, are expected to move in before Christmas.

GNAAS, which operates three helicopters covering the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire, was founded in 2010.