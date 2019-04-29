Image copyright Chris Priday Image caption Liam fulfilling his duties as mascot at Hailsham Town, Larkhall Athletic and Alford

If you're a keen fan of non-league football, there's a chance you've already met Liam Priday.

The eight-year-old has earned a reputation as a journeyman mascot for lower league clubs across England.

His duties have seen him make 36 appearances for clubs you might not have heard of, such as Wormley Rovers and Biggleswade Town.

And all of this because his father noticed he was fascinated by the pre-match rituals in football.

Image copyright Chris Priday Image caption Liam's new role as professional mascot has seen him travel to clubs as disparate as Crawley Green in Luton (seen here) and Larkhall Athletic in Bath

"He first had an opportunity to be the mascot at Fareham Town at the end of last season," Liam's dad Chris told the BBC, "and he absolutely loved it.

"If we play football at the park he'll make us do all the pre-match rituals now, players lining up and shaking hands and so on.

"I thought it would be good for him to do it again, so I put a tweet out just asking if anyone would allow him to do it.

"The response was unbelievable - we had well over 100 clubs asking for him. I couldn't believe it."

Skip Twitter post by @CPriday Any non-league clubs (preferably in the South) who would be willing to let Liam be a mascot for a game this coming season? Nothing elaborate, just to walk on with the players and to shake a few hands? Thank you! pic.twitter.com/tlztQKFdc5 — Hopper & Son (@CPriday) July 2, 2018 Report

Chris said that there is more to it than simply being a mascot - he feels that the role has had a positive effect on Liam in general.

"You'd think walking out at 36 non-league clubs would be similar," Chris said, "but every time has been different.

"He's been privileged to be a mascot. Honestly, every week has been his dream.

"Liam's quite shy, but he's come out of his shell. He absolutely loves walking out with the players.

"People at the clubs have been brilliant, and honestly, it's been absolutely fantastic to witness his joy every week."

Image copyright Chris Priday Image caption Liam proved a good omen for Biggleswade Town in Bedfordshire as they beat Kettering Town 1-0

Chris said that there was a reason behind choosing to visit non-league clubs that goes beyond the difference in price from watching Premier League and Football League clubs.

"Obviously, you're paying £5 to get in and you get a programme as well," he said, "but it's just different in non-league.

"Non-league clubs are communities. They make you feel like you belong."

And he has wise words for any young people hoping to do similar in the future.

"Anyone who's got an interest in football, just get down to your local club and ask. They'd surely be more than happy to have you walk out as a mascot with the players.

"For any young child, that's an absolutely brilliant moment to remember. I'd recommend that to anyone."