Image copyright PA Image caption Connor Scothern, 18, is on trial with three others who also deny being part of National Action

A teenager who denies being part of a banned neo-Nazi terror group has opted not to give evidence in his defence.

Connor Scothern, 18, is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court with three others who also deny being part of National Action.

The organisation was outlawed in December 2016.

Mr Scothern's barrister told the judge the teenager was aware that not giving evidence in his defence meant the jury may draw their own conclusions.

Jurors were previously told Mr Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue in Arnold, Nottingham, claims to have quit the group a day before it became illegal.

The prosecution has claimed Mr Scothern was pictured giving a Nazi salute in a Nottingham cemetery in November 2016, and was "effectively an activist's activist" following the ban on National Action.

Mr Scothern is on trial with Alice Cutter, of Halifax, Mark Jones, of Sowerby Bridge, and Garry Jack, of Birmingham, who all also deny being members of the banned National Action.

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC said Mr Scothern previously practised Islam and had an interest in communism, but eventually ended up linked to "all the key players" in National Action.

Earlier in the trial, Ms Cutter told the court her Swastika shawl and earrings were "pagan" and claimed she only entered a "Miss Hitler" beauty pageant because she was pestered into it by her new friends.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.