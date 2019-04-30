Image caption More than 450 patients died after being given painkilling drugs at Gosport War Memorial Hospital

A new criminal investigation is to take place into the deaths of hundreds of patients who were given "dangerous" levels of painkillers at a hospital.

An inquiry found 456 patients died after being given opiate drugs at Gosport War Memorial Hospital between 1989 and 2000.

A review has since been carried out by Kent and Essex Police to assess if there was "sufficient new evidence".

Relatives have been told a "full investigation" will begin.

Three previous investigations into 92 of the deaths by Hampshire Constabulary resulted in no charges being brought.

Image copyright BBC/PA/Reeves family Image caption Police investigations into 92 deaths resulted in no charges

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Downing, head of serious crime at Kent and Essex Police, met relatives at a meeting in Fareham.

He said he hoped the investigation would be "some comfort" to them.

He said: "This investigation is not about numbers, it is about people - specifically those who died at the hospital and the loved ones they have left behind.

"This is a highly complex and emotive case that some family members have been living with for more than 30 years, and I would like to thank them for their continuing patience and understanding during this process."

He said police would be meeting families individually to collect statements on their relatives' experiences of the hospital.