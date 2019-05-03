Live 2019 local election results from your area
- 3 May 2019
Councils across England are declaring the results of this year's local elections.
As results come in, BBC teams across the country are watching for the latest news.
For live updates from your region, follow the links below.
- Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire
- Cumbria
- Devon
- East of England
- East Midlands
- Lincolnshire
- North East
- South
- South East
- West of England
- West Midlands
- Yorkshire
Votes are being counted at 248 English councils, with more than 8,400 seats being contested.
No votes were held in London.