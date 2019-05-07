Hands up who wants to vote for the European Parliament
It may never happen
So says the old catchphrase. But those European parliamentary elections in a little over two weeks' time will almost certainly happen.
That's irrespective of whether most people really want them or not, and on the evidence of last week's local elections, most local people emphatically do not.
Taking them off the agenda would require nothing short of a dramatic, and generally unexpected breakthrough in Parliament's Brexit deadlock.
The possibility that this country may remain in the European Union for only a short time afterwards makes no difference.
If we have not agreed the withdrawal deal before Thursday 23 May, polling will go ahead.
The UK would be legally obliged to take part in the elections for the the new European Parliament to be legally validated throughout the EU.
So, deep breath, here's how it works...
Even though there is nothing sacrosanct about Thursdays being polling days, this is just one of many British traditions which mark us out from the rest of the EU, where Sundays have traditionally been preferred.
And that's why we, alone among EU nations, go into a strange kind of suspended animation.
After votes have been cast on the Thursday they will be held, securely we hope, until counting begins on Sunday 26 May.
But no results will be declared until 22:00 BST, after polls close around the rest of the EU.
Unlike our own parliamentary elections in which each constituency elects one MP, the West Midlands is one single giant constituency with no fewer than seven MEPs, each of whom represents every area in the region comprising Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and the West Midlands metropolitan area.
Each party compiles a "closed list" of candidates named in a ranking order from one to seven. When nominations closed two weeks ago, the following candidates had been nominated:
BREXIT PARTY
- Rupert Lowe
- Martin Daubney
- Andrew England Kerr
- Vishal Khatri
- Nikki Page
- Laura Kevehazi
- Katherine Harborne
CHANGE UK
- Stephen Dorrell
- Charlotte Gath
- Pete Wilding
- Amrik Kandola
- Joanna McKenna
- Victor Odusanya
- Lucinda Empson
CONSERVATIVE
- Anthea McIntyre
- Daniel Dalton
- Suzanne Webb
- Meiron Jenkins
- Alex Phillips
- Mary Noone
- Ahmed Ejaz
GREEN
- Ellie Chowns
- Diana Toynbee
- Paul Whitehead
- Julian Dean
- Louis Stephen
- Helen Heathfield
- Kefentse Dennis
LABOUR
- Neena Gill
- Sion Simon
- Julia Buckley
- Ansar Khan
- Zarah Sultana
- Sam Hennessey
- Liz Clements
LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
- Phil Bennion
- Ade Adeyemo
- Jeannie Falconer
- Jenny Wilkinson
- Jennifer Gray
- Beverley Nielsen
- Lee Dargue
UKIP
- Ernest Warrender
- Paul Williams
- Graham Eardley
- Paul Allen
- Nigel Ely
- Joe Smyth
- Derek Bennett
The ballot paper will list each of the candidates under their respective parties' names.
Each elector should vote only once, with an X indicating the party list of their choice.
So what d'heck is d'Hondt?
If you don't know now you soon will. For a start, it's 'who' rather than 'what'.
Viktor d'Hondt was a Belgian lawyer and mathematician who died 118 years ago, little knowing he had invented the arithmetical formula by which MEPs are elected.
Purists debate whether or not it's true "proportional representation" at all.
But it's the system we have, so here's how it works.
In the first round of counting, the party with the most votes wins a seat for the candidate at the top of its list.
In the second round of counting, the winning party's vote is divided by two, and whichever party comes out on top in the reordered results wins a seat for its top candidate.
The process repeats itself, with the original vote of the winning party in each round being divided by one plus their running total of MEPs, until all seven seats have been taken.
Is that perfectly clear?
No?
It's as brief as I can make it: Albert Einstein famously remarked: "Everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler than that."
Sunday Politics Midlands
I'm well aware this is just a factual explanation of how the elections will work.
I haven't even started talking about how this historic campaign will unfold.
The real fascination is that we have two new, untried, parties entering the fray, Change UK and the Brexit Party.
It's not just about how they will fare themselves. It's also a question of the effects they will have on the established parties.
Sunday Politics Midlands will be opening the conversation in the first of two live debates, starting this weekend.
Joining me in the studio will be the top candidates on some party lists: Stephen Dorrell, Change UK; Rupert Lowe, the Brexit Party; Ellie Chowns, the Green Party; and Phil Bennion, for the Liberal Democrats.
That's on BBC One in the West Midlands at 11.00 BST this Sunday, 12 May.
Then the following Sunday, I'll be joined by another set of 'number ones': for the Conservatives, Anthea McIntyre; for Labour, Neena Gill; and for UKIP, Ernest Warrender.
That's also in our usual 11.00 slot on Sunday 19 May.
And of course I hope you will be able to join us as well.