Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 May

A man accused of 21 offences including eight rapes has been visited by a judge in prison after refusing to appear in court.

Joseph McCann, 34, of Aylesbury, is charged with the kidnap and rape of multiple people aged between 11 and 71.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 20 April and 5 May, in London, Watford, Cheshire, Manchester and Lancashire.

Mr McCann was arrested in Congleton in Cheshire following a police manhunt.

He is accused of eight rapes, four kidnappings, two charges of false imprisonment and one of actual bodily harm as well as six other sexual offences.

Nine of the charges, including the rape of a boy under 13, were all allegedly committed on the same day.

Mr McCann had refused to leave his cell at Belmarsh prison in south London to attend Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said a hearing would instead be held in the visitors' room at Belmarsh.

'Unprecedented'

Journalists at the jail were not allowed into the hearing but were given details afterwards.

Ms Arbuthnot said McCann "turned his back on the court to begin with" and he did not sit or give his name.

He is said to have health issues which are being investigated.

The BBC's home affairs correspondent June Kelly said it was "believed to be an unprecedented first appearance by a defendant in a criminal case".

Earlier, prosecutor Tetteh Turkson told Westminster Magistrates' Court Mr McCann was "not being co-operative".

He was also brought to court on Wednesday but refused to appear in the dock.

Mr McCann is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 May.

Joseph McCann is accused of 21 offences: