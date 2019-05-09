Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Prince Charles was photographed with the then Bishop of Gloucester Peter Ball in 1993

The Church of England's response to child sex abuse allegations was "marked by secrecy", a report has found.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord George Carey has been criticised over his support for former Bishop Peter Ball, who was jailed for sexual abuse.

An Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) report said Lord Carey's compassion for the paedophile bishop did not extend to his victims.

It also said the church's apology "remains unconvincing".

The report described the "appalling sexual abuse against children" in the Diocese of Chichester.

It said 18 members of the clergy in the area were convicted of offences during a 50-year period.

Lord Carey apologised to the victims after another review found he had delayed investigations abuse by Bishop Peter Ball

Ball, who was Bishop of Lewes in East Sussex between 1977 and 1992 and Bishop of Gloucester from 1992, was jailed in 2015 for 32 months for offences against 18 teenagers and men between the 1970s and the 1990s.

The report said he sought to use his relationship with the Prince of Wales to further his campaign to return to unrestricted ministry.

It added: "The actions of the Prince of Wales were misguided."

Lord Carey resigned as honorary assistant bishop in the Diocese of Oxford - his last formal role in the church - in June last year after a separate inquiry found he delayed a "proper investigation" into Ball's crimes for two decades.

Analysis

By Martin Bashir, BBC religion editor

Even during the inquiry's hearings, the report says senior clerics were squabbling about who was to responsible

In a church whose scriptures and creeds speak of "loving one another as Christ has loved you", there was no compassion for Neil Todd, who had been repeatedly abused by Bishop Peter Ball during the 1980s and early 90s.

The most senior cleric in the Church of England, then Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey, spoke frequently with Ball and wrote several letters, saying: "You are on my heart and constantly in my prayers."

But when Ball resigned, the church issued a press release which the report says "inappropriately praised Peter Ball, presented his resignation as an act of self-sacrifice - but offered no such apology to Mr Todd and expressed no concern for his welfare".

The preferential treatment of a popular priest, and the lack of compassion for his victim, are the disturbing keynotes of this comprehensive report.