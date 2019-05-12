Image copyright Vélo Birmingham & Midlands Image caption The course start line was near the Custard Factory in Digbeth, Birmingham

Thousands of cyclists have begun a 100-mile bike ride across the West Midlands.

Vélo Birmingham & Midlands started in Digbeth, Birmingham, at 06:30 BST and the route takes in Solihull, Bedworth, Coventry and Sandwell.

A shorter 42-mile challenge between Birmingham and Coventry is also available to participants this year.

Organisers said it was the second-largest closed-road event in the UK. The road closures are controversial.

Image copyright Vélo Birmingham & Midlands Image caption Seventeen thousand people signed up to take part

Image copyright Vélo Birmingham & Midlands Image caption The last rider must cross the finish line no later than 17:30 BST

The closures along the route from 01:00 BST on Sunday raised concerns of people being "trapped".

In 2017 nails were thrown on to the route, however organisers said this year's course was new and improved.

Image copyright Vélo Birmingham & Midlands Image caption The 2017 event was marred by controversy and complaints about road closures

Image copyright Vélo Birmingham & Midlands Image caption Thousands of spectators were expected to line the route

A total of £2m was raised for charity after the Vélo launched in 2017.

After a hiatus last year, the course takes in rural Warwickshire and the cobbled lanes by Coventry Cathedral, after taking the A45 out of Birmingham city centre.

After the 40-mile mark in Coventry, cyclists move on to the National Cyclists' Memorial in Meriden before pedalling back via Dudley and Sandwell in the Black Country to the finish line on Sherlock Street, central Birmingham.

