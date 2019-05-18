Image copyright Highways England Image caption Smart motorways are in operation on other routes across the country

The M23 junction and spur road to Gatwick Airport is closed over the weekend as upgrade work continues.

The spur road and northbound and southbound exits at junction nine were closed at about 22:00 BST on Friday and are due to reopen at 12:00 on Sunday.

The motorway is open and a diversion via junction 10 is in place, with drivers warned of possible delays.

An 11-mile (18km) stretch of the M23 is being converted to a smart motorway.

A Highways England spokesman said there is no access to the Gatwick Airport from junction nine.

"The M23 main carriageway in both directions will be open for traffic. There will be a fully signed diversion route in place."

The project will see the hard shoulder permanently changed to a live lane between junction eight for Merstham and 10 at Copthorne.

The stretch of road is used by drivers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport and between Brighton and London.

New signs and signals will be used to vary the speed limit to reduce congestion at busy times, and to control traffic if there is an obstruction on the road ahead.

There will also be emergency refuge areas for motorists who need to stop.

The work is due to be completed next spring, Highways England said.

