Image copyright Google Image caption The officers suffered minor injuries in the crash in Salwarpe Road, Droitwich

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a van collided with three police cars, injuring five officers.

The van crashed in Worcestershire on Saturday after failing to stop, West Mercia Police said.

Ifran Mohammed was also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis.

Mr Mohammed, 30, of Coleshill Road, Birmingham, will appear before Kidderminster magistrates later.

The officers suffered minor injuries in the crash in Salwarpe Road, Droitwich.