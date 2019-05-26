Image copyright PA Image caption Floral tributes and balloons have been left at the scene in Shiregreen, Sheffield

A man and a woman have been charged after two children died in an "incident" at a house in Sheffield.

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, died, and four children were "rescued" from the property in Shiregreen at 07:30 BST on Friday.

The children cannot be identified for legal reasons.

It is not yet known with what the man and woman have been charged. They are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The four surviving children, aged eight months, three, 11 and 12, received treatment at hospital and were discharged on Saturday.

Floral tributes and balloons have been left at the scene.