Image caption John Longworth is one of three Brexit Party MEPs elected in Yorkshire

The Brexit Party has taken three of the six seats in the Yorkshire and Humber region in the European election.

Labour won one seat but lost another, with the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party gaining a seat each.

It means that both UKIP and the Conservative Party lost two MEPs each in the region.

The Brexit Party received 36% of the vote with 470,351, with Labour taking 16%, the Lib Dems 15% and the Green polling 13%.

The turnout for the Yorkshire and Humber region was 33.52% - down marginally from 33.63% in 2014.

Speaking before the vote was announced, Brexit Party MEP John Longworth said there had been "fantastic support" in the region.

He said the party's biggest challenge had been getting people out to vote.

Image caption Magid Magid was the Green Party's lead candidate

Magid Magid, the Green Party winner, tweeted: "We did it.

"Today is about a Green Wave cascading through Europe and landing on the shores of Yorkshire for the first time. We're just getting started."

The region's MEPs in the European parliament will now be Mr Longworth, Lucy Harris and Jake Pugh for the Brexit Party alongside Labour's Richard Corbett, Shaffaq Mohammed for the Lib Dems and the Green Party's Magid Magid.

Analysis by James Vincent, political editor, BBC Yorkshire

This was an election. But many treated it as a referendum.

The numbers will be added up by parties on either side to determine whether 'the Brexit vote' is as strong in Yorkshire as it was in 2016.

But what we do know is that the Brexit Party dominated. Labour did have 2 MEPs, it now has 1. The Conservatives lost both of theirs.

The Lib Dems and the Greens will look at their first MEPs here and say that it proves remainers don't want the two main parties.

The Brexit Party will say exactly the same about leavers.

Labour and the Conservatives have big problems telling people in Yorkshire what their Brexit plan is.

In Sheffield Labour were beaten into 4th place and they weren't even the top choice in Doncaster, where the party was born.