The Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage has won four European parliamentary seats in the South East region.

The Liberal Democrats won three seats, while the Conservatives, Labour and Greens have one MEP each.

The Brexit Party got a 36.07% share of the votes, compared to the Lib Dems' 25.75%. Turnout in the South East was 39.36% - up from 35.4% in 2014.

The Greens achieved a 13.52% share, with the Conservatives and Labour polling 10.25% and 7.27% respectively.

Nigel Farage, who was re-elected as a South East MEP, said: "Never before in British politics has a new party topped the polls in a national poll.

"There is a huge message here. Labour and Conservative Party could learn a big lesson tonight but I don't suppose they actually will.

"If we don't leave on 31 October, the scores you've seen for the Brexit Party today will be repeated in a general election and we are getting ready for it."

The MEPs elected from the South East region are: Nigel Farage, Alexandra Phillips, Robert Rowland and Belinda De Camborne Lucy for the Brexit Party; Catherine Bearder, Anthony Hook and Judith Bunting, Liberal Democrats; Alexandra Phillips, Green; Daniel Hannan, Conservative; John Howarth, Labour.

The Brexit Party did particularly well in Thanet in Kent, taking almost half of the vote (49%). The Conservatives were beaten into fifth place.

In Medway the Brexit Party got just over 30,000 votes, more than 22,000 more than the next party the Lib Dems.

UKIP got a 1.85% share of the vote, down by 26.94% on the 2014 European election. The Conservatives also lost more than 20% of their share of the vote.