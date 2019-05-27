Image copyright PA Image caption Brexit Party candidate Annunziata Rees-Mogg has been elected as an MEP

The Brexit Party took the top honours in the East Midlands' European election with Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, elected.

The new party took three of the five available seats with the Liberal Democrats and Labour taking one each.

The Conservatives and UKIP now have no MEPs in the region, having both lost the two seats they each won in 2014.

Turnout was 34.7%, a slight increase from last time.

The Brexit Party, founded by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, took 38.2% of the vote in a region which voted to leave in the EU referendum by 58.8%

The Liberal Democrats saw the largest share of the vote increase having lost all its MEPs at the last EU election.

UKIP and the Conservatives were the big losers on the night, dropping 28% and 15.3% of their share of the vote respectively. Labour's share dropped by 11% although it retained its single seat in the parliament.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. Click here for full UK results Find out who was elected in your area Search postcode, country or region (eg Scotland or West Midlands) The results for your area are not in yet * Votes counted as first preference. Vote share figures not included because of the STV electoral system Find out more about elections in Northern Ireland

Ms Rees-Mogg, who was unsuccessful representing the Conservatives at a general election, described the results as "quite astounding".

"They have been far bigger percentages than I had anticipated, although while I was on the streets in areas as diverse as Boston, Mansfield, Skegness and Chesterfield, the people were telling us they wanted to be listened to," she said.

Addressing how her brother will be feeling after a disappointing evening for the Conservatives, Ms Rees-Mogg said: "I have no doubt he will be devastated at what has been done to his own party, the Conservatives.