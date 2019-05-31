Image copyright Martin Rickett/PA Wire Image caption Tottenham Hotspur will play Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday

Liverpool and Tottenham fans are making their way to Madrid for the Champions League Final - and some have got quite a journey ahead.

The two Premier League sides will meet at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday.

With both teams having to make remarkable comebacks in the semi-finals, many fans were faced with making last-minute arrangements.

Whether it was worth it will be decided on Saturday night, fans said.

The government has issued travel advice to the fans.

Some expressed frustration at a delay in getting the travel details through for chartered flights.

Spurs supporter Steve Cook wrote on Twitter he was still awaiting his itinerary from Thomas Cook 48 hours before kick-off.

He said: "We made this booking with the club's official travel company and have been dealt with appallingly."

Thomas Cook said had been it awaiting the flight times from Madrid airport, which is expecting an extra 800 flights this weekend, but all fans have now received their itineraries.

Experts are predicting a record number of flights using British skies on Friday with so many fans heading to the final.

A Thomas Cook spokesman said: "As soon as we received finalised flight times from the airports, we sent itineraries out to fans."

He added the firm's six flights would arrive in Madrid at least six hours before the 20:00 BST kick-off allowing fans to "soak up the atmosphere".

To avoid flight issues, Anthony Gibson and three fellow Spurs-supporting friends from Northampton decided to drive the 1,100 miles (1,800km) to Madrid.

They set off on Thursday evening and hope to be at their hotel near the Spanish capital by Friday night.

"Living in Northampton every Spurs game for us is an away game, this is the ultimate one," Mr Gibson said.

"I'm 42 and we have all had season tickets for 15 years. We've not had anything this big in our time. It's a once in a lifetime thing."

Mr Gibson, said he and his friends were offered £15,000 for their four £60 tickets.

"Some people have asked if we are mad, especially my wife, but if you do not make the journey it's one of those things you will regret," he said, adding he had seen plenty of other Spurs fans on the roads of Europe bound for Madrid, including many who did not have match tickets.

Sisters Toni Moran and Collette Slater, "born and bred" Liverpool fans, are flying to Madrid with family, including a nephew who is travelling from Sydney.

They booked their tickets from Liverpool last week and said they had had no issues.

Image caption Sisters Toni Moran and Collette Slater are meeting family in Madrid for the final

"There's a good atmosphere down here at the airport, it's lovely to see all the flags, everyone is really looking forward to the match," Ms Slater said.

Manchester Airport also had a message for fans flying from there, as shared on Twitter by Tracey Moore.

Other passengers have already noticed a lot of football fans as well, if Claire Petros' video is anything to go by.

Another Liverpool fan, Youtuber Simon Wilson, is driving to Madrid in a car he bought for £40.

Another Liverpool fan, Youtuber Simon Wilson, is driving to Madrid in a car he bought for £40.

Spurs fan Nick Rabbits, an English journalist who works in Ireland, said seeing his team in a European final was too good an opportunity to miss.

"In the wake of our win in the semi-final I went immediately online," Mr Rabbits said.

"All the cheap routes had been taken by Liverpool fans because they had a 24 hour head start, so I went for this one."

He left his home in Limerick at about 20:00 BST on a coach bound for Dublin, from where he flew to Bacau in Romania.

Mr Rabbits, who has previously travelled "over land and sea" to Baku in Azerbaijan to watch Spurs, arrived in Romania at about 07:00 local time, with his final flight to Madrid due to depart at 21:00.

Image copyright Nick Rabbits Image caption Nick Rabbits is travelling to Spain from Ireland via Romania

He should arrive in the Spanish capital shortly after midnight, having flown more than 4,000 (6,400km) miles.

The flights have cost him £320 and he has also paid 207 Euros for a berth in an 11-bed hostel dormitory for two nights.

"Ask me on Sunday if it has been worth it," he said.

Image copyright @JJordann Image caption Liverpool fan Jarrett has made the trip from South Africa

Liverpool fan Jarrett has travelled from South Africa to Spain for the match.

He said when his side beat Bayern Munich he decided to take "a gamble" and book a trip to Spain.