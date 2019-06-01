Image copyright Twitter: @sjedmb Image caption Eight men have been seen on Winchelsea Beach after apparently crossing the Channel

The UK Border Force is dealing with a number of boats which have crossed the English Channel carrying migrants.

There are reports of as many as eight vessels arriving off the Kent coast, with four carrying about 30 people apparently intercepted.

Eight men in an inflatable dinghy have also been seen on Winchelsea Beach, in East Sussex.

Last month, 140 migrants were picked up - the highest number since December, when a "major incident" was declared.

The Conservative MP for Dover and Deal, Charlie Elphicke, has urged the government to do more to deal with what he calls "this current crisis".

Image copyright Twitter: @sjedmb Image caption An inflatable dinghy was seen off Winchelsea Beach

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.