Image copyright Jason Sutherland-Rowe Image caption Jason Sutherland-Rowe, centre, says people he has met on his commute have become friends

Have you ever had a great conversation with a stranger on your commute or is your journey to work precious time to yourself?

On Friday 14 June the BBC launches its Crossing Divides On The Move Day, working with public transport companies on a day-long experiment aimed at sparking commuter conversations.

There will be activities such as chatty carriages, special announcements and conversation starter cards on trains, buses and trams across the UK.

BBC News website reader Jason Sutherland-Rowe got in touch to tell us about the social club he joined on the train between Shoreham-by-Sea and London.

The group bonded over weekly wine, nibbles and catch ups and even held a Christmas party.

We would love to hear from you if you've had a meaningful conversation, struck up a friendship or even found love on your commute.

Equally, tell us if you use your journey time to do something worthwhile for yourself.

Use the form below to tell us about your experiences and we could be in touch to help share your story.