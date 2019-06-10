Image caption Refurbishment work on the Class 442 trains was carried out at Eastleigh and Bournemouth

Refurbished trains by South Western Railway (SWR) are back in service following a delay over safety concerns.

Class 442 trains, dubbed "plastic pigs", were due to be brought back into service last month but withdrawn due to a safety problem with the door locks.

They have now started carrying passengers on services between Southampton and London - six months later than initially promised.

New motors to improve reliability have yet to be fitted to the trains.

These will be added later but a date has not yet been set.

'Plastic pigs'

"The first unit entered service today following the necessary door modifications," a spokesman for SWR said.

"We will review the performance of the train in passenger service, with two further units due to enter service shortly, including on the Portsmouth line."

Each carriage on the trains, nicknamed "plastic pigs" when they were first on the rails in the 1980s, is costing £500,000 to be revamped.

Planned new services between Southampton Airport and Poole and Waterloo have been postponed.

The mothballed trains were refurbished at Eastleigh and Bournemouth in Dorset.

SWR previously suspended up to 10 of its planned 300 new services as a result of the safety problem with the door locks.