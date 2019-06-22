Image copyright Laurence Carter Image caption Laurence Carter will have walked about 4,250 miles when he ends his year-long trek on 23 June

A widower is close to completing a year-long 4,250-mile (6,800km) walk around the English and Welsh coast in memory of his wife.

Laurence Carter set himself the challenge to raise awareness of cervical cancer following the death of his wife Melitta in 2015.

He is due to return to Seaford, Sussex, where he started his walk, on 23 June.

Mr Carter said he wants to promote vaccines and encourage women to get regular cervical cancer checks.

He has also raised more than £65,000 for Cancer research UK.

Laurence Carter married Melitta after meeting her in Malawi more than 30 years ago, with the couple going on to have three children.

Melitta Carter, pictured with her children Emily, Nic and Georgie in 2013, died in 2015 aged 53.

Mr Carter said his wife would have survived if she had diagnosed earlier and he has been spreading awareness about cervical cancer.

He said he believed cervical cancer could effectively be eradicated through vaccines and regular checks.

Throughout his walk he has tried to stay as close to the sea at all points, including at Durdle Door in Dorset.

Friends and family have joined him for various legs.

He walks for up to 15 miles a day and only takes one or two days off a month.

Mr Carter said he had met a lot of new people along the way.

He crossed from the west coast to the east along Hadrian's Wall.

Mr Carter said he was particularly taken with the Northumberland Coast including Bamburgh Castle.

Through the year he has walked through winter weather and summer sun.

And whatever the weather he has worn shorts every day of his walk.

He wanted to tackle the Welsh and English coast as he and his wife "loved walking".