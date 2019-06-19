Image copyright Jamie Evans Image caption About 1,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the Eastbourne area in one hour

Some 1,000 lightning strikes illuminated the skies above Eastbourne as torrential rain and thunderstorms lashed part of the UK overnight.

Storms lit up the East Sussex seaside town for about an hour, while 42mm of rain fell further north in Lenham in Kent.

Homes were left without power and roads were flooded in other parts of south-east England. A yellow weather warning is in place for the region and East Anglia until 21:00 BST.

Image copyright Bob Swan Image caption Further along the East Sussex coast Hastings was also lit up

Image copyright John Smiddy Smith Image caption Ramsgate also saw lightning as the storms moved across the South East and East Anglia overnight

Image copyright Laura Hill Image caption About 42mm of rain fell between Maidstone and Ashford in Kent between 23:00 and midnight

"We've had some heavy, thundery showers overnight," said meteorologist Alex Burkill.

"There has been some flooding near Eastbourne and some power cuts.

"We are going to see some further heavy showers heading towards Kent, and south-east parts of the UK will see some heavy thunderstorms through the morning, while isolated ones could develop this afternoon."

Image copyright Steve Akehurst Image caption Upchurch in North Kent saw impressive lightning strikes

Image copyright Jason Arthur Image caption The storms pushed north and east into East Anglia

.