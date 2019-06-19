Eastbourne sees 1,000 lightning strikes in one hour
Some 1,000 lightning strikes illuminated the skies above Eastbourne as torrential rain and thunderstorms lashed part of the UK overnight.
Storms lit up the East Sussex seaside town for about an hour, while 42mm of rain fell further north in Lenham in Kent.
Homes were left without power and roads were flooded in other parts of south-east England. A yellow weather warning is in place for the region and East Anglia until 21:00 BST.
"We've had some heavy, thundery showers overnight," said meteorologist Alex Burkill.
"There has been some flooding near Eastbourne and some power cuts.
"We are going to see some further heavy showers heading towards Kent, and south-east parts of the UK will see some heavy thunderstorms through the morning, while isolated ones could develop this afternoon."
