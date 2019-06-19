Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had been flying to join his new team, Cardiff City, when the plane carrying him crashed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act in relation to the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala.

The striker, who had signed to Cardiff City, died in a plane crash in January along with pilot David Ibbotson.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested and released while investigations continue.

The force added the families of the two men who died had been informed.