Emiliano Sala: Manslaughter arrest over footballer's death
- 19 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act in relation to the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala.
The striker, who had signed to Cardiff City, died in a plane crash in January along with pilot David Ibbotson.
A spokesperson for Dorset Police said a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested and released while investigations continue.
The force added the families of the two men who died had been informed.