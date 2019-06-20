Image copyright David Thompson Image caption Dozens of drivers reported their vehicles being damaged by rocks and stones

Police have recorded nearly 100 offences as part of an investigation into rocks being thrown at cars.

Drivers reported more than 50 attacks on vehicles, including a private ambulance, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border between 24 May and 12 June.

After a public appeal the number of reports has now risen to 97, Suffolk Constabulary said on Thursday.

A man has admitted three counts of causing danger to road users and three counts of criminal damage.

Aaron Hurley, 25, of Langley in Norfolk, has denied a fourth count of each offence. He will appear at Norwich Crown Court on 17 July.

Inquiries are continuing and police have encouraged anyone with further reports to come forward.

The investigation is being handled jointly by the Norfolk and Suffolk forces, with the number of reports understood to be split evenly between both counties.