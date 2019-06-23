Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Ball was jailed in 2015 after being found guilty of misconduct in public office and indecent assaults

A former bishop who was jailed for a string of sexual offences against teenagers and young men has died.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said Peter Ball "was able to sexually abuse vulnerable teenagers and young men for decades".

He was jailed in 2015 after being found guilty of misconduct in public office and indecent assaults.

The Church of England confirmed Ball's death aged 87 and offered "prayers and thoughts" for "everyone affected".

Bishop Peter Hancock, the Church's safeguarding lead, said: "We have been made aware of the death of Peter Ball and our prayers and thoughts are with everyone affected by this news."

Ball, of Langport in Somerset, was Bishop of Lewes between 1977 and 1992 and Bishop of Gloucester from 1992 until he resigned the following year.

After his trial at the Old Bailey, Ball was sentenced to 32 months for offences against 18 teenagers and men over three decades.

He was released from prison in February 2017, having served 16 months.

The IICSA heard last year Ball had been friends with Prince Charles before the bishop was convicted.

In a written submission to the inquiry, the prince said he felt "deep personal regret" for trusting Ball when initial reports of abuse emerged, years before he was jailed.