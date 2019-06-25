Image copyright Google Image caption The crash has led to road closures, including at the island for the B4077

A man who was "tending to his car" died when he was hit by another vehicle, say police.

Officers were called to a collision on the A46 Cheltenham Road near Beckford, Worcestershire, at 06:45 BST.

"Sadly the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed," a police spokesperson said.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.

The fatal crash has led to road closures at the island for the A46/B4077 and by Long Carrant camping site, West Mercia Police said, advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

Anyone who witnessed the collision which involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra was urged to call the force on 101.

