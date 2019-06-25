Image copyright Google Image caption John Hall, 53, died in hospital following the fall, Barratt Homes said.

A man who died after falling from scaffolding at a building site has been named.

John Hall, 53, was seriously injured at the Stapeley Gardens development, near Nantwich, Cheshire, on 19 June.

He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, but later died, Barratt Homes said.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Coroner's office confirmed it had been informed of Mr Hall's death on Thursday and that an investigation is underway.

