Solstice Park collision: Man charged with murder
- 26 June 2019
A man has been charged with murder following a collision on the A303 in which a 63-year-old man died.
Tarkan Agca, 23, of Crusader Way, Watford, is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court later.
The collision happened near Solstice Park, near Amesbury, on Friday afternoon.
A Wiltshire Police spokesman said the victim had yet to be formally identified. Police are still urging witnesses to come forward.